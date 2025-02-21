MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $44.63. 263,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 779,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

