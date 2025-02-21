Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Trading 10.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 1,149,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,116,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

