Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 82,936 shares.The stock last traded at $54.27 and had previously closed at $54.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 287,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

