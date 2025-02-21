Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.3 million. Endava also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
