JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 4,701 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.35 and its 200-day moving average is $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

