Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

