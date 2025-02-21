Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

TSM stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

