eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Zacks reports. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

eXp World Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 790,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,414. eXp World has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,010,968. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,061. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

