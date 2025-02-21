Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

