iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

