Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23, Zacks reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 601,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,021. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.