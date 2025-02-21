AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40, Zacks reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $777.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $354,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

