Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Announces Earnings Results

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

BASC stock remained flat at GBX 1,430 ($18.12) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 1,231.01 ($15.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,565 ($19.83). The company has a market capitalization of £167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,392.01.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

