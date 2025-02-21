1,307 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Compass Planning Associates Inc

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.