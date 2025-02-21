Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

