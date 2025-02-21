United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

