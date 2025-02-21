Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 42.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

