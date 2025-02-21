Best Toy Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Dollar Tree, Best Buy, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the design, production, and sale of toys and games for children. These companies may include manufacturers, retailers, or distributors of various types of toys, and their stock prices may be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, competition, and trends in the toy industry. Investors interested in toy stocks may consider the performance and growth potential of these companies within the broader context of the consumer goods and retail sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $15.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,056.03. 2,086,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $971.17 and its 200-day moving average is $925.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 18,227,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. Walmart has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. 4,897,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $216.52.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,438. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. 3,787,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,641. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

