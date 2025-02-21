First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Posts Earnings Results

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.31.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from First National Bank Alaska’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.20. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.65%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

