Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $18.86. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 917,910 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,427,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510,639 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 386,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,186 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

