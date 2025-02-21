Financial Harvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.