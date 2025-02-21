Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Indivior updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 856,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.