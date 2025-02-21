Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Indivior updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 856,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Earnings History for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.