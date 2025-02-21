Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.14. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 669,431 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

