Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,591.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 796,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.