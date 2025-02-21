Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.14 and last traded at $97.46, with a volume of 103088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

