DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.17. 307,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

About DATA Communications Management

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. The stock has a market cap of C$127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43.

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.