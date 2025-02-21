DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.17. 307,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.
