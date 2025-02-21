Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 5420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.