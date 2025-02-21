Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 109 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

