SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.25 and last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 13632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $40,777,638. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

