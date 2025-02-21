Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,154 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average is $197.27.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

