Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 540 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after buying an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $246.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

