Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $246.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

