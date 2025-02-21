The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $180.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 6.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 927,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,333. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,089,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.