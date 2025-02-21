Prothena’s (PRTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 300,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,239. Prothena has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 98.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

