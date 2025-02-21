EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.450-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $11.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 591,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,596. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

