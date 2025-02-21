MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.40 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 40.71%.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $200.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,310.69. 676,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,858.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,952.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,320.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.