Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
