Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $563.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94. The company has a market cap of $517.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

