Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 832.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,945,181. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

