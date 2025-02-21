Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, ConocoPhillips, Caterpillar, Constellation Energy, and Kadant are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of petroleum products. Investors can buy and sell these stocks in the stock market, where the value of oil stocks is influenced by factors such as oil prices, demand for energy, and geopolitical events impacting the oil industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,058,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $995.97. 1,670,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,873. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,067.83 and its 200 day moving average is $974.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,266. The firm has a market cap of $387.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

COP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,773,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,071. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.42. 3,120,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.29. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $129.39 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Kadant (KAI)

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Kadant stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.60. 2,393,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,034. Kadant has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average of $349.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Featured Stories