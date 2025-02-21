Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, Genuine Parts, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production, development, or supply of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks are commonly traded on financial markets and reflect the performance and potential growth of the electric vehicle industry. Investors may choose to invest in electric vehicle stocks to capitalize on the increasing demand for environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.11. 51,410,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.75. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. 15,361,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,146. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 39,772,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,063,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.72. 3,047,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 95,241,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,036,477. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

