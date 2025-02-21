Suncoast Equity Management Sells 2,877 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $43,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $234.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.