Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.