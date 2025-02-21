Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,895,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
