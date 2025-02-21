Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
