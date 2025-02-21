Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Perion Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

