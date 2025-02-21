Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Perion Network updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.