Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 14.57%. Innodata updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD traded up $15.31 on Friday, hitting $69.87. 8,234,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,747,653.06. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,806 shares of company stock valued at $25,353,904. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

