American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

