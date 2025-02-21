Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.5 million-$257.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $186.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

