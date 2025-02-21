Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 120 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.